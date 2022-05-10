NV Bekaert SA Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BEKAY)

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS BEKAY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. NV Bekaert has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

