NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.73 on Tuesday, hitting $180.23. The stock had a trading volume of 517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average of $259.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

