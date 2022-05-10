Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) dropped 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 233,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 105,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

About Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

