Olaplex (OLPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.41.
In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,567,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
