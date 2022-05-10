OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 55,599 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 668.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEWG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 322,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

