OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468,651 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,757,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,735,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 670,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,470,002. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

