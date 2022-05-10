OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 110,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,727. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

