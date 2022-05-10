OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.14% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000.

Shares of FIVA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

