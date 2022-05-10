OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,443 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

