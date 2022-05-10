OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.56 Million in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Separately, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 142,675 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

