OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.72 Million in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,069,000 after buying an additional 3,682,284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of XTN traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.