OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $12.87 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 474,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 113,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,560. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92.

