OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 90,251 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.