OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 12,402 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

