OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 20,206 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,206 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Premier worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 134,138 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 412,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,856. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

