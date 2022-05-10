OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 43,706 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,706 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

