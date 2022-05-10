OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 490,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,749,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 153,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

