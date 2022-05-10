ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

