Open Lending’s (LPRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 44.00%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

