Open Lending’s (LPRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.
NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Open Lending (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
