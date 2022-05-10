OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.47. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.