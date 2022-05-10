Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,784.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $61,784.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00062037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.