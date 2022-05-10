PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,033,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 406,187 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.