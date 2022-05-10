Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRVR. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

