PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.61. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 16,501 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.