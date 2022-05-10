PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.61. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 16,501 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
