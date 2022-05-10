Particl Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $2,244.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002680 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,783 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

