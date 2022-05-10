Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $83.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,117. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

