Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

