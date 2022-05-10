PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFSI. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.29.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 220,982 shares of company stock worth $13,523,406 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.