PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

