Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

PFMT opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Performant Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

