Pfizer Inc. (PFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pfizer to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.