Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.