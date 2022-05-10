Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 139.26.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

