Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 139.26.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
