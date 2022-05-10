Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (PSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSDL stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.47. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a one year low of GBX 339 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 422 ($5.20). The company has a market capitalization of £318.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.77, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

