Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0088 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $759,998.67 and $43.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.95 or 0.99871970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00233169 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00105141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00134558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00265318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,295,575 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

