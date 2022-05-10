Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSEMKT PDO opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 15,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

