PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PML opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.