Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $955,333.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $230.31 million and $955,333.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00323808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00085469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,090,594 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

