Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PLUG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.
Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
