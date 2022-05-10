Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

