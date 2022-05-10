Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $11.97 or 0.00037547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $11.82 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104214 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,101.64 or 2.04180817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.22 or 0.07499682 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.