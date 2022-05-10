PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

PPG stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.32. 6,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

