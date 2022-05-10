Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.
PRAX stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $27.87.
Several research firms have commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.