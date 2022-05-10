Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

PRAX stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 82.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

