Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.
PRAX stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
