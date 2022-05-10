Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

PRAX stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

