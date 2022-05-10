Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,201 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

