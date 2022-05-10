Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,175 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Chart Industries worth $63,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

NYSE GTLS opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

