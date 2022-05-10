Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $63.69 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Molina Healthcare worth $63,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $296.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.