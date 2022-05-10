Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $72.08 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,736 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $72,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

