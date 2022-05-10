Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 374,684 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $69,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,388,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,369 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

