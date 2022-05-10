Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

