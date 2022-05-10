Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of PTGX opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

